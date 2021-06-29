On May 17, during a presentation on measures to improve the national system of technical regulation, standardization, certification and metrology, the President gave an order to adopt international standards to replace the 11,000 national standards.

Currently, out of the current 30,000 national standards in the country, 19,000 are harmonized with international standards. Recently, there has been stopped the use of 5,600 standards, which were an obstacle to the full-fledged functioning of the mechanisms of a market economy, 3,500 standards have been modernized, there have been developed domestic analogues for 26 international technical regulations.

In the agricultural sector, 260 manufacturers have implemented the Global GAP and Organic quality systems and have undergone international certification. In the textile sector, 32 enterprises were certified according to the Oeko-Tex standards and 21 enterprises received the CE certificate required in the European Union.

The President also ordered to adopt international standards to replace the 11,000 national standards that are not harmonized with international requirements and to start transferring all enterprises to the newly adopted standards starting from 2023. The need for assistance to enterprises in obtaining international certificates for wide use of the of the European Union's GSP+ system preferences was also mentioned during the presentation.

