ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: The Government Of Uzbekistan Has Adopted The Administrative Regulation For The Provision Of Public Services For The Issuance Of Hydrogeological Conclusions

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On January 8, 2021, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan adopted a Resolution "On measures of further improving the procedure for issuing permits for the use of underground waters".

This Resolution, in particular, approved the Administrative Regulation for the provision of public services for the issuance of hydrogeological conclusions and permits for drilling wells to underground water (the "Regulation").

The Regulation stipulates that the hydrogeological conclusions is issued for the period not exceeding two years by the State Committee on Geology and Mineral Resources through the Centres for public services or via Single portal of interactive public services (EPIGU).

A permit for drilling wells to underground water is issued for the duration of drilling operations, but for a period of no more than two years.

State fees for the provision of services for the issuance of hydrogeological conclusions and permits for drilling wells to underground water amounts to 10 times the amount of Basic Calculation Value (the "BCV" (UZS 223 000, approximately USD 22)) and 30 percent of the BCV respectively.

Originally published 22 January 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.