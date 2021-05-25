ARTICLE

The corresponding decision was made by the Moldovan government at a meeting on Wednesday, approving amendments to its previous resolution on the enactment of the law of June 9, 2017 on measures of border control, customs control and on ensuring the tax regime within the framework of joint control at checkpoints through the Moldovan-Ukrainian state border.

This document provided that, in derogation from the provisions of the aforementioned law, for the period until February 1, 2021, economic agents registered or not registered with the Public Services Agency or with the institutions of the eastern regions of Moldova, will be able to carry out customs clearance procedures for goods at the mentioned checkpoints in accordance with the procedure established by the Customs Service, without levying import or export duties, without applying economic policy measures, prohibitions to them, provided that the transported goods remain on the territory of the Transnistrian region, not controlled by the constitutional bodies of Moldova. As noted by the State Secretary of the Ministry of Finance Tatiana Ivanicichina, the government's decision to extend the above deadline from February 1 to June 30, 2021 is due to the need to use this additional time to find a viable solution for registering institutions from the eastern regions of Moldova with the Agency of State Services and additional notification of economic agents from Transnistria, unregistered with the Agency of Public Services of Moldova, on the need for their mandatory registration before the expiry of the deadline - until June 30, 2021.

