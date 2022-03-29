ISOLAS LLP Partner – Adrian Pilcher, Senior Associate – Stuart Dalmedo, and Associate – Julian Warwick, have contributed to the latest edition of Chambers Corporate Tax Global Practice Guide.

The guide, produced by respected legal publishers Chambers & Partners, features 45 jurisdictions and provides the latest legal information on types of business entities, special incentives, consolidated tax grouping, individual and corporate tax rates, withholding taxes, tax treaties, transfer pricing, anti-avoidance, audit cycles, and base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS).

The Gibraltar chapter, penned by the ISOLAS team, includes an overview of the law in Gibraltar, including the new Limited Partnerships Act 2021 as well as the Protected Cell Limited Partnerships Act 2021, and covers a wide range of tax features applicable to local and foreign entities.

Recent changes made to Gibraltar law, bringing the jurisdiction into step with an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) framework to improve global tax efficiency are also explored. The chapter sets out the measures enacted to keep Gibraltar's reputation for a favourable business and taxation landscape while making sure Gibraltar is a responsible player on the world stage.

Adrian Pilcher, Partner at ISOLAS LLP, said: "We are pleased to have had, once again, the opportunity to share our expertise with the industry through the latest Chambers Global Practice Guide. ISOLAS LLP is proud to be a leading law firm in our jurisdiction, and we hope the information provided will prove useful to those looking to do business in Gibraltar or simply expand the scope of their operations."

The full Gibraltar chapter in the 2022 Chambers Corporate Tax Global Practice Guide can be read here: https://practiceguides.chambers.com/practice-guides/corporate-tax-2022/gibraltar

