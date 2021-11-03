ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

HM Government of Gibraltar, The Gibraltar Port Authority, Gibraltar Maritime Administration, University of Gibraltar Maritime Academy and Petrospot will be hosting the second edition of the biennial Maritime Week Gibraltar, a global showcase for one of the most efficient, secure and professionally-managed ports in the world. Maritime Week Gibraltar 2021 is a highly informative, multi-format interactive event, designed to showcase the many shipping, port and maritime services offered in Gibraltar to a wider international audience.

The week starts on Monday 8 November with a full-day bunker training course, followed by an Opening Reception hosted by HM Government of Gibraltar. Among the exciting site visits so far confirmed are guided tours of HMS Dragon, a Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer and the Gibraltar Port Authority's AIS control room.

On Wednesday 10th November, ISOLAS Partner Christian Hernandez will be speaking at a ‘breakfast breakout' session at ISOLAS LLP. Christian is acknowledged as one of the leading lawyers in shipping finance in Gibraltar, as noted by Chambers and Partners, the European Legal 500, IFLR 1000 and Global Counsel 3000 amongst others. Christian will be exploring the subject of Ship Arrests, for which Gibraltar has become synonymous with due to its key geographical location.

Keep an eye out for our team of Sabrina Ramagge, Kimberly Bacarisa and Joey Imossi who are attending the Ship & Yacht Registry Course, various breakout sessions and ISOLAS Legal Breakfast.

To register your interest for ISOLAS Breakfast Breakout Session please email info@isolas.gi

For further information and to register for the week's events please visit: https://www.petrospot.com/events/MWG2021/register

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.