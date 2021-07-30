ISOLAS LLP, leading law firm in Gibraltar, has once again been ranked Band 1 in this year's Chambers and Partners High Net Worth ("HNW") Guide.

Chambers HNW Guide ranks the top lawyers and law firms for international private wealth. Research is conducted by 200 Research Analysts, across 200 jurisdictions and provides nearly 6,000 rankings tables. The guide also recommends leading accountancy firms, private banks, wealth managers, trust companies and other professional advisers to HNW and UHNW clients around the world.

This outstanding result follows ISOLAS' top-tier rankings within both Chambers Global, Europe and FinTech earlier this year, as well as in the Legal 500 rankings for 2021.

Senior Partner Peter Isola has once again been recognised as a Band 1 lawyer, and is this year joined by Partners Adrian Pilcher and Emma Lejeune who have been specifically commended for their work within this sphere, immediately joining the ranks as Band 1.

ISOLAS' Private Client team assist with a wealth of areas, including succession planning, wealth preservation, trusts, family office matters and, in particular, the benefit and act of philanthropy.

Chambers and Partners described the firm's Private Client practice as "second to none in the market", adding that their UHNWI clients "value discretion and confidence in their legal advisers above all else".

Marcus Killick OBE, CEO of ISOLAS commented: "ISOLAS LLP has long been a trusted provider of Private Client services, as demonstrated in their Band 1 ranking for yet another consecutive year. It is in no small part due to the assiduous teams within the firm that ensure ISOLAS has been, and will continue to be, a natural long-term partner for High Net Worth Individuals, which is reflected in this year's worthy ranking."

View the full list of rankings here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.