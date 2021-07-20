ISOLAS welcomes the first of two intakes for its annual summer placement, known as its Mini-Pupillage scheme. This year's scheme will run during the months of July and August, during which a total of 18 students, who are interested in pursuing a career in law, shall undertake a 2-week placement at the firm.

This year's scheme has been designed by Senior Associates Karan Aswani, Stuart Dalmedo and Danielle Victor, with the aim of testing and enhancing students' legal skills, as well as giving them an insight into the legal profession.

As part of their placement, students will be given a variety of tasks to complete, including contract drafting, mock trials, negotiation exercises, client interviews and legal research.

The tasks touch upon the following practice areas: civil and criminal litigation, corporate, commercial, DLT, employment, property, tax and private client, thereby offering students a breadth of experiences, similar to what they are likely to encounter should they decide to pursue a career in law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.