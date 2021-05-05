ARTICLE

Together with Kusuma Trust, the Peter J Isola Foundation has helped to fund HOS Clinical Nurse Specialist Daniela Ayre's MSc in Palliative Medicine from Cardiff University.

Specialist education that assists in improving cancer services and patient care is an important aspect of what Cancer Relief Gibraltar does. Funding and facilitating ongoing educational initiatives, with the support of associations such as the PJI Foundation, is a big part of their overall vision.

Daniela is pleased and proud to have completed her MSc, which has provided an excellent basis for further training, and is very grateful for the support. She is now in a position to implement her new learning and skills within her role at Cancer Relief for the benefit of all patients and their families in our community.

A cheque of 50% for £2238.00 was presented by Tammy Isola, with the remaining 50% donated by Kusuma Trust.

Trustee Peter Isolas said: “We are grateful to be able to assist local charities, and the incredible work they do. The Foundation is pleased to support educational and sustainable projects that give back to our community, such as Cancer Relief Gibraltar's educational initiatives. Congratulations to Daniela on the completion of her MSc, and the best of luck with her continued studies.”

