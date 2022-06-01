The Government of Gibraltar issued a Command Paper on a draft Bill for a new Gambling Act on the 31st May 2022. A consultation period on the Command Paper will now take place until the end of August 2022. The gaming industry has been encouraged to provide its material and constructive responses as soon as possible. The Gambling Division will be holding workshops and consulting with the Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association and wider stakeholders on the draft Bill during this time. We also understand that in due course, the Gambling Division will issue a licensing framework and fees document and codes of practice, including a social responsibility code, for consultation.

The Command Paper on a draft Bill for a new Gambling Act has been eagerly anticipated by the gaming industry and stakeholders for some time since the Government indicated that it was looking to modernise its legislative framework for gambling and build on the success of the Gambling Act 2005.

