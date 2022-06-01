Gibraltar:
Command Paper On A Draft Bill For A New Gambling Act
The Government of Gibraltar issued a Command Paper on a draft
Bill for a new Gambling Act on the 31st May 2022. A consultation
period on the Command Paper will now take place until the end of
August 2022. The gaming industry has been encouraged to provide its
material and constructive responses as soon as possible. The
Gambling Division will be holding workshops and consulting with the
Gibraltar Betting and Gaming Association and wider stakeholders on
the draft Bill during this time. We also understand that in due
course, the Gambling Division will issue a licensing framework and
fees document and codes of practice, including a social
responsibility code, for consultation.
The Command Paper on a draft Bill for a new Gambling Act has
been eagerly anticipated by the gaming industry and stakeholders
for some time since the Government indicated that it was looking to
modernise its legislative framework for gambling and build on the
success of the Gambling Act 2005.
ISOLAS will be providing our comments and reactions to the Bill
in the coming days and weeks and if in the meantime you have any
questions please do not hesitate to get in touch with us at any
time.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
