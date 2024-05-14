Fintech expert Jonathan Garcia, Partner at ISOLAS LLP, together with Associate Shakira Marsh-Finch discuss legal issues related to Fintech as exclusive contributors of the Gibraltar chapter for Lexology In-Depth, a leading resource providing analysis of global legal issues by top law firms.

The comprehensive chapter is a must-read for businesses looking to navigate the legal and regulatory landscape of Gibraltar's fintech industry.

Access the full chapter and gain insights into Gibraltar's fintech regulations here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.