ISOLAS LLP have been featured in Hedgeweek's Gibraltar in Focus 2022, a report detailing the regulatory and investment innovations that are encouraging the growth of Gibraltar as a hub for cryptocurrency and digital assets. Hedgeweek is one of the largest publications providing news to funds and institutional investors across the world, and their series of special reports provide unrivalled, in-depth analysis of some of the world's most prominent financial services jurisdictions.

Jonathan Garcia, Partner at ISOLAS LLP, contributed an article on how The Rock's uniquely receptive and progressive attitude is supporting global digital evolution. In his article, Jonathan predicts that the coming years will see even more dynamic new crypto businesses choosing Gibraltar as a regulatory jurisdiction, thanks to the strong appetite for innovation from government and regulators creating a 'virtuous circle of growth'.

Unlike many other jurisdictions, Gibraltar is able to offer businesses valuable legal certainty. A purpose-built legislative framework offers a flexible, adaptive approach that is required in the case of novel business activities, products and business models.

He also highlights how, post-pandemic, industry demand continues to boom. A 2021 report by PwC and Elwood Asset Management saw Gibraltar place as the third preferred jurisdiction for the domiciliation of hedge funds, behind the UK and US and ahead of the British Virgin Islands and Luxembourg.

Read Jonathan's full article on page 9 of the report here

