ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Partner at ISOLAS LLP Adrian Pilcher, together with Senior Associate Stuart Dalmedo and Associate Jake Collado have contributed to the Chambers Global Practice Guides on Corporate Governance.

Corporate Governance 2021 provides the latest legal information on environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations; decision-making processes; board structure and composition; legal duties of directors/officers; the role of shareholders; corporate reporting; and audit, risk and internal controls.

The Gibraltar chapter under the Law and Practice Q&A section offers legal insight required to make practical business decisions. Adrian, Stuart, and Jake address a number of questions pertaining to ESG, including rules and requirements for companies and financial reporting requirements.

Partner Adrian Pilcher commented: "We are delighted to have contributed to the Chambers Guide on Corporate Governance. We hope the Gibraltar chapter successfully addresses any concerns or queries on the practices and processes surrounding corporate entities within this jurisdiction. If there are any further points you would like to seek advice on, our team are on hand."

View the full guide by clicking here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.