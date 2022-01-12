ARTICLE

Fiduciary Compliance Solutions offer cost effective solutions designed to help businesses meet with their regulatory obligations. Our solutions can be tailored to specific client needs.

Compliance Framework

Creation of bespoke compliance manuals, monitoring programmes and full compliance controls, policies and procedures (compliance framework) including but not limited to:

Compliance procedures manual

Operating procedures manual

Corporate governance manual

Anti-Money Laundering & Countering Financing Terrorism Policy

Conflict of Interest Policy

Risk Management Framework and Manuals

Business Continuity Plans

Regulatory Reports and Returns

Completion and assistance with the submission of GFSC mandated regulatory reports and returns.

AML and Financial Crime Prevention

Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Terrorist Financing support services including but not limited to:

Reviews of AML policies and procedures and their effectiveness

Conduct comprehensive reviews of client files

Review/implement client on-boarding procedures

Identification of the money laundering risks specific to your business and the provision of advice on appropriate policies, procedures, systems and controls

Provision of a MLRO*

Training

Delivery of practical, risk-based training focusing on the creation an effective compliance culture and instilling the correct skills and behaviors including:

The establishment and maintenance of a staff awareness and training programme for the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing

Training on AML procedures and the AML rules and regulations that apply

Access to e-learning courses and assessments

