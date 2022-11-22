ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key Points

Germany updated its visa processing timeline for long-stay visas and residence permits on 10 November 2022

Overview

The government of Germany introduced new estimated processing times for residence and long-stay visas. According to the government announcement, applications are estimated to take about one to three months to be processed. However, some consular offices are experiencing longer processing times due to increased application filing.

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany shared new estimated processing times for certain immigration documents on 10 November 2022. Applications for long-term residence permits and visas are estimated to take up to several months, with longer delays experienced in some locations due to high filing rates.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 18 November 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.