Key Points

Germany announced plans to modernize its immigration policies while also increasing the number of foreign national highly skilled workers throughout the country

Overview

The government of Germany introduced a new action plan intended to assist and increase the number of highly skilled workers throughout the country.

The plan will include introducing additional professional training and education options for workers throughout the country, along with increasing support for women workers throughout the country, including more flexible working hours and extending childcare services.

The government also plans to introduce new immigration policies including:

Simplifying qualification requirements

Updating administrative procedures

Offering new integration efforts and education options for foreign national workers

Expanding counseling services and language courses for potential foreign nationals

What are the Changes?

The government of Germany plans to reform aspects of its immigration system in order to increase the number of highly skilled nationals and foreign nationals throughout the country. According to the government, many regions and sectors throughout Germany are currently facing labor shortages of highly trained skilled workers. As a result, the government aims to modernize and digitize the country while securing skilled laborers.

Looking Ahead

The government of Germany is expected to release additional information on its skilled labor strategy in the coming months. Continue to check the government of Germany's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 17 October, 2022

