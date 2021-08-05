The Benefits of the EU Blue Card

There are many advantages to holding an EU Blue Card. Firstly, it allows the holder to live and work in Germany (other European countries) for up to 4 years or the duration of the employment contract plus an extra three months. Although the EU Blue Card is not a permanent residence permit, it is possible to apply for a permanent residence permit after 21 months if the cardholder can demonstrate a B1 level of German. Without the B1 level of German, they can apply after 33 months.

Another bonus of the EU Blue Card is that there is no requirement for the applicant or their family members to have German language skills. Having German abilities is a bonus for living in Germany, but it is not considered a prerequisite of obtaining the card. As shown above, there are advantages of learning German for the permanent residence permit application.

Furthermore, the EU Blue Card allows for family reunification in Germany. The cardholder can bring some family members, including their spouse, their children, and others dependent on the holder (including step-children), to Germany. This dependency must be proven in the case of children over the age of 21. If you require advice on the eligibility of certain family members, please contact our office directly.

Additionally, the EU Blue Card provides protections in the case of a change of employer in Germany. The need to change employment can arise for many reasons, and it is permitted under the rules of this residence permit. However, should the need arise in the first two years of the EU Blue Card's duration, they will need the German immigration authorities' permission. It is a more straightforward process should the change occur afterwards. If the cardholder has 18 months of continuous employment in Germany under the Card, they can move to a role in another European country once they inform the authorities there and reach the requirements of that country.

Finally, an applicant can apply for a second EU Blue Card should their current Card expire, provided they fulfil the eligibility requirements.