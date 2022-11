ARTICLE

In dieser Episode sprechen wir über das Thema Korruptionsvorbeugung in Bauprojekten. Wir beschreiben das Vorgehen bei einer Baurevision und geben Hinweise, welche Prozessvorgaben aus Bauherrnsicht beachtet werden sollten und was eine Projektleitung in Bezug auf Kontrollen und revisionssichere Dokumentation beachten sollte.

