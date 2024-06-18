Court Of Appeal, 4 June 2024, Order Of The Court Of Appeal, UPC_CoA_79/2024

1. Key takeaways

Art. 83(3) UPCA must be interpreted such that a valid opt out application requires that it is lodged by or on behalf of all proprietors of all national parts of a European patent

According to R.5.1(b) RoP an opt-out must be made in relation to all national parts of an EP patent. In addition, R.5.1(a) RoP first sentence, requires that all proprietors or applicants of a patent or application must lodge the opt-out Application. This Rule is not surpassing the scope of Art. 83(3) UPCA, as this Article must be interpreted to mean that all proprietors of or all applicants for a European patent file the opt-out declaration. Otherwise, the opt-out is invalid.

2. Division

Court of Appeal Luxembourg

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_79/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Appeal according to 220.2 RoP

5. Parties

Appellant/Defendant in the main proceedings before the court of first instance:

Neo Wireless GmbH & Co KG (Ratingen, DE)

Respondent/Claimant in the main proceedings before the court of first instance:

Toyota Motor Europe NV/SA (Evere, BE)

6. Patent(s)

EP 3876490

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 83 (3) RoP

R. 1 RoP

R. 5.1 RoP

R. 190 RoP

