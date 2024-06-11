LD Munich, May 27, 2024, Order On Request To Extend And To Shorten A Deadline, UPC_CFI_498/2023

It is a reason for a term extension if wrong exhibits to which reference is made in the Statement of claim have been made available via the CMS

BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key takeaways

It is a reason for a term extension if wrong exhibits to which reference is made in the Statement of claim have been made available via the CMS

According to case law of the Court of Appeals (UPC-CoA_320/2023; APFL_572929/2023) it is sufficient for an extension of the terms for lodging the Statement of Defense, if a claimant did not upload the annexes simultaneously with the Statement of claim in the CMS. This case law applies equally if wrong annexes were provided with the Statement of Claim.

No shortening of the deadline for the Statement of defense, if group members have been served earlier

The deadline for defendants will not be shortened, if the Statement of Claim has been served on other defendants of the same group of companies earlier. In the concrete case, the Statement of Claim was served on Defendant 1) one month earlier than on Defendants 3), 4), and 6).

1. Division

LD Munich

2. UPC number

UPC_CFI_498/2023

3. Type of proceedings

Infringement action

4. Parties

NEC Corporation

TCL Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG

TCT Mobile Germany GmbH

TCT Mobile Europe SAS

TCL Operations Polska Sp. z.o.o.

5. Patent(s)

EP 3057321

6. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 13.2 RoP, R. 23 RoP, R. 334(a) RoP

20240527-LD-Munich-Shorten-Deadline-Language-of-Proceedings

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.