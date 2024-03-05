Key takeaways
File inspection requires representation by an authorised representative.
A member of the public who requests access to the Register pursuant to R.262.1(b) RoP is a "Party" pursuant to R.8.1 RoP and, thus, must be represented before the UPC by an authorised representative (pursuant to Art. 48 UPCA). This is meaningful, because such request must be reasoned and there is an adversarial phase where the judge-rapporteur consults the parties about the request.
In the absence of a representative, the Court of Appeal has allowed the member of the public a time period to remedy this deficit.
Division
Court of Appeal
UPC number
UPC_CoA_404/2023
Type of proceedings
Appeal proceedings
Parties
Ocado Innovation Limited
Autostore AS et al
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 8.1 RoP, Rule 262.1(b) RoP, Art. 47 UPCA, Art. 48 UPCA
Download: 2024-02-08-CoA-UPC_CoA_404-2023-App_584498-2023-redacted
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.