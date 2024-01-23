Key takeaways

In proceedings before the Court of Appeal, which do not involve technical issues, the Court of Appeal can decide without technically qualified judges In an appeal against an order pursuant to R.323 RoP (language of the proceedings) a request by the Appellant applied for on the last day of the time periods under R. 224.1(b) and R.224.2(b) RoP for shortening of a time period pursuant to R.9.3 (b) RoP for lodging the Statement of response has been dismissed in view of the interests of the respondent and principles of due process, even though this means that in the proceedings before the Court of First Instance the Statement of defence has to be lodged in the contested language of proceedings.

Division

UPC – Court of Appeal

UPC number

UPC_CoA_478/2023

App_594342/2023

Type of proceedings

Áppeal procedings regarding a First Instance rejection of an application for a change of the language of the proceedings from German to English.

Parties

APPELLANTS (AND DEFENDANTS IN THE MAIN PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE CFI) :

Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. OROPE Germany GmbH

RESPONDENT (AND CLAIMANT IN THE MAIN PROCEEDINGS BEFORE THE CFI) :

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Patent(s)

EP 3 096 315

Jurisdictions

UPC member states

Body of legislation / Rules

Art.8 UPCA and R.33, R.34, R.37.3, R.57 and R.72 RoP; Art.9.1 and Art. 9.2 UPCA; Art.41(3), 42 and 51(1) UPCA

R.225(e), R.9.3, R.323, R.224.1(b), and R.224.2(b) RoP

