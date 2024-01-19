Key takeaways

Procedural Court order allowing the parties to comment on several procedural aspects, in particular whether Rule 8 RoP applies.

Court

Court of Appeal

UPC number

UPC_CoA_404/2023

Type of proceedings

Appeal infringement proceedings

Parties

Ocado Innovation Limited (Plaintiff) and

(1) Autostore AS
(2) Autostore Sp. z o.o.
(3) Autostore System AB
(4) Autostore S.A.S.
(5) Autostore System GmbH
(6) Autostore System AT GmbH
(7) Autostore System Srl
(8) Autostore System S.L
(Defendants)

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 8 RoP

