Key takeaways
Procedural Court order allowing the parties to comment on several procedural aspects, in particular whether Rule 8 RoP applies.
Court
Court of Appeal
UPC number
UPC_CoA_404/2023
Type of proceedings
Appeal infringement proceedings
Parties
Ocado Innovation Limited (Plaintiff) and
(1) Autostore AS
(2) Autostore Sp. z o.o.
(3) Autostore System AB
(4) Autostore S.A.S.
(5) Autostore System GmbH
(6) Autostore System AT GmbH
(7) Autostore System Srl
(8) Autostore System S.L
(Defendants)
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 8 RoP
To view the full article please click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.