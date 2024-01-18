Key takeaways

The original version of a claim of an European patent and any amendments made thereto during the grant proceedings can be used as aid for interpreting the claim.

In principle, a party unsuccessfully applying for provisional measures has to bear the costs incurred by the other party for filing a protective letter.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_292/2023

Type of proceedings

Provisional measures

Parties

SES-imagotag SA (Claimant)

Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd,, Hanshow Germany GmbH, Hanshow France SAS and Hanshow Netherlands B.V., (Respondent)

Patent(s)

EP 3 883 277

Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 62 UPCA

Art. 69.1 UPCA

