Key takeaways
The original version of a claim of an European patent and any amendments made thereto during the grant proceedings can be used as aid for interpreting the claim.
In principle, a party unsuccessfully applying for provisional measures has to bear the costs incurred by the other party for filing a protective letter.
Division
Local Division Munich
UPC number
UPC_CFI_292/2023
Type of proceedings
Provisional measures
Parties
SES-imagotag SA (Claimant)
Hanshow Technology Co. Ltd,, Hanshow Germany GmbH, Hanshow France SAS and Hanshow Netherlands B.V., (Respondent)
Patent(s)
EP 3 883 277
Body of legislation / Rules
Art. 62 UPCA
Art. 69.1 UPCA
