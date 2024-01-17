Key takeaways A notification by the judge-rapporteur under Rule 20.2 RoP that a preliminary objection is to be dealt in the main proceedings cannot be challenged on appeal, nor can it be made the subject of a review by the panel pursuant to Rule 333.1 RoP.

The judge-rapporteur and not the panel shall decide on inadmissible applications under Rule 333.1 of the Rules of Procedure.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_9/2023

Type of proceedings

Action for infringement

Parties

NETGEAR Deutschland GmbH, Netgear Inc., Netgear International Limited (Claimant and Defendant in the main proceedings)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Respondent and Plaintiff in the main proceedings)

Patent(s)

EP3611989

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 333 RoP

Rule 20 RoP

Rule 21 RoP

To view the full article please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.