Key takeaways
A notification by the judge-rapporteur under Rule 20.2 RoP that a preliminary objection is to be dealt in the main proceedings cannot be challenged on appeal, nor can it be made the subject of a review by the panel pursuant to Rule 333.1 RoP.
The judge-rapporteur and not the panel shall decide on inadmissible applications under Rule 333.1 of the Rules of Procedure.
Division
Local Division Munich
UPC number
UPC_CFI_9/2023
Type of proceedings
Action for infringement
Parties
NETGEAR Deutschland GmbH, Netgear Inc., Netgear International Limited (Claimant and Defendant in the main proceedings)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (Respondent and Plaintiff in the main proceedings)
Patent(s)
EP3611989
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 333 RoP
Rule 20 RoP
Rule 21 RoP
