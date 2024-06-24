Episode 12 - The Evolution Of An IP Consultant: What Comes Next? (Podcast)

self

NEW EPISODE

The evolution of an IP consultant: What comes next?



with Dr. Cornelia Peuser , Stream Leader Diversity & Transformation @ The Observatory, European Patent Office, and Brigitte Baldi , Senior Manager at Dennemeyer Consulting





The IP sector is as varied as the experts who work in it. But how do the field's requirements and challenges shape these professionals? Join us for a fascinating discussion on career journeys, from entering the world of IP consulting to future paths. We will explore the essential skills for the job, those acquired along the way and how they benefit clients and new beginnings.

