ARTICLE
24 June 2024

Episode 12 - The Evolution Of An IP Consultant: What Comes Next? (Podcast)

DG
Dennemeyer S.A.

Contributor

Dennemeyer S.A. logo
The Dennemeyer Group offers high-quality services for the protection and management of Intellectual Property rights and is committed to being the first-choice partner for customers globally. With 60 years of experience in the industry and 20+ offices worldwide, Dennemeyer manages over three million IP rights of around 8,000 customers. Organizations with even the largest, most diverse IP portfolios turn to the Dennemeyer Group for reliable protection, administration and management of their most valuable assets. In addition to a full spectrum of IP-related legal services, Dennemeyer offers IP strategy consulting, comprehensive IP management software, IP maintenance services and cutting-edge patent search and analytics tools.
Explore
The IP sector is as varied as the experts who work in it. But how do the field's requirements and challenges shape these professionals? Join us for a fascinating discussion on career journeys...
Germany Intellectual Property
Photo of Cornelia Peuser
Photo of Brigitte Baldi
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

NEW EPISODE

The evolution of an IP consultant: What comes next?

with Dr. Cornelia Peuser, Stream Leader Diversity & Transformation @ The Observatory, European Patent Office, and Brigitte Baldi, Senior Manager at Dennemeyer Consulting

The IP sector is as varied as the experts who work in it. But how do the field's requirements and challenges shape these professionals? Join us for a fascinating discussion on career journeys, from entering the world of IP consulting to future paths. We will explore the essential skills for the job, those acquired along the way and how they benefit clients and new beginnings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cornelia Peuser
Cornelia Peuser
Photo of Brigitte Baldi
Brigitte Baldi
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More