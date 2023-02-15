ARTICLE

Where multiple parties are involved in UPC proceedings, cost reimbursement might become complex. In this episode, our IP Expert and attorney-at-law Dr. Jan Bösing explains what the parties to such proceedings should bear in mind and gives you a concrete tip.

At the UPC, the successful party can request reimbursement of their actual costs from the unsuccessful party up to a ceiling that depends on the value of the proceedings.

The UPC Regulations do not specify, however, how cost reimbursement claims are determined and enforced if multiple parties are involved on either side. In a scenario with multiple defendants, this may result in the plaintiff claiming full cost reimbursement from one defendant, and this defendant not being able to at least partially recover the reimbursement paid by them from the other defendants. Statutory law such as the German provisions on settlement between joint and several debtors might not resolve this, depending on the nationalities of the defendants.

Multiple parties on one side of a UPC action might therefore want to consider concluding an agreement on liability for and entitlement to cost reimbursement claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.