ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The German legislature (Bundestag and Bundesrat) has passed a bill that will change German patent law. The bill will enter into force soon. Under the new law, injunctions in patent infringement cases will be restricted by proportionality considerations in individual cases. Further, stronger procedural safeguards will become available for the disclosure of confidential information during patent infringement proceedings.

Permanent Injunctions in Patent Infringement Cases

Unlike in many other jurisdictions, German courts have always granted permanent injunctions as a de facto automatic remedy if a patent was found to be infringed. While courts could restrict injunctions in patent cases by equitable considerations in individual cases, this corrective has rarely been applied. The new law will limit injunctions through a formal proportionality test whereby a claim for injunctive relief might be considered disproportionate if it would cause an extreme hardship for the infringer or for third parties. In explaining the reason for requiring the test, the lawmakers gave the example of a complex product, where the enforcement of a patent covering only a minor component may keep the entire product off the market, causing extreme hardship.

While balancing the interests of all stakeholders involved, courts are required to consider the principles of good faith. The lawmakers explained that this might mean that courts should take into account whether the infringer itself has acted in good faith, i.e., by taking reasonable precautions to avoid patent infringement, e.g., by means of a freedom-to-operate analysis.

Interplay between Infringement and Invalidity Proceedings

The new law sets out a change of procedural rules. One of the peculiarities of the German patent system is that infringement and nullity proceedings are tried in different courts. Decisions on infringement and validity might therefore not necessarily be rendered at the same time, which might lead to an “injunction gap” where an injunction is granted before the validity of the patent is determined. In order to better align infringement and invalidity proceedings, the new law stipulates that “indicative assessments” (“Qualifizierte Hinweise”) issued by the invalidity courts about their view of the factual and legal considerations could also be provided to the infringement courts ex officio. Currently, such qualified indications are only provided to the parties to the nullity proceedings.

Procedural Safeguards for Confidential Information

Lastly, in order to strengthen the protection of trade secrets, the new law provides for the application of certain portions of the German Trade Secrets Act in patent infringement proceedings. For example, courts may now order everyone involved in a proceeding, including lawyers, witnesses, and experts, to treat certain information as confidential. Court-ordered confidentiality obligations continue to apply after the proceedings have ended, and their breach can be subject to fines of up to EUR100,000 or detention. Under the previous law, extensive procedural safeguards for trade secrets were only available in cases of trade secret misappropriation.

Possible Implications on Current Practice

The impact that the new law might have on current court practice remains to be seen. Since the new language introduced into the injunction section was essentially derived from existing case law (in particular, the German Federal Court of Justice's “Wärmetauscher” decision, Case X ZR 114/13), the new law will likely not revolutionize the existing practice of granting injunctions. In particular, the law makers expressed a clear intention that a patent owner's right to an injunction shall only be limited in rare individual cases.

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2020. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.