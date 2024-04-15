self

The unprecedented expansion of foreign direct investment (FDI) and national security reviews in recent years, in parallel with an increasingly turbulent geopolitical outlook, add a layer of complexity to an already challenging M&A landscape.

In this video, which is part of our series of videos on antitrust and competition trends for 2024, Tim Schaper and Jamie Cooke discuss the much broader scale of FDI and national security regimes around the world, the reasons for the increased focus on this area and the challenges businesses and investors face as a result, including the importance of thinking about FDI and national security issues early on in any transaction process.

