Key takeaways
The determination of the date of service of the complaint and the grant of an extension of the deadline for the statement of defense in agreement with parties is possible.
Division
Local Division Munich
UPC number
UPC_CFI_213/2023, 220/2023, 224/2023
Type of proceedings
Action for infringement
Parties
Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Plaintiff) and
1 Xiaomi Inc.
2 Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd.
3 Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH
4 Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S.
5 Xiaomi Technology Italy S.R.L.
6 Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V.
7 Xiaomi H.K. Limited
8 Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.
9 Odiporo GmbH
10 Shamrock Mobile GmbH
(Defendants)
Patent(s)
EP2197132, EP3024163, EP2584854
Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 275.2 RoP
