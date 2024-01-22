Key takeaways

The determination of the date of service of the complaint and the grant of an extension of the deadline for the statement of defense in agreement with parties is possible.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_213/2023, 220/2023, 224/2023

Type of proceedings

Action for infringement

Parties

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Plaintiff) and

1 Xiaomi Inc.
2 Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd.
3 Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH
4 Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S.
5 Xiaomi Technology Italy S.R.L.
6 Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V.
7 Xiaomi H.K. Limited
8 Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.
9 Odiporo GmbH
10 Shamrock Mobile GmbH
(Defendants)

Patent(s)

EP2197132, EP3024163, EP2584854

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 275.2 RoP

