ARTICLE
21 June 2024

Transfer Pricing: Significant Tightening For Financial Transactions And Services

RS
RSM Ebner Stolz

Contributor

RSM Ebner Stolz logo
Explore
On 22 March 2024, the Ger­man Fe­deral Coun­cil ap­pro­ved the Me­dia­tion Com­mit­tee's com­pro­mise pro­po­sal on the Growth Op­por­tu­nities Act.
Germany Tax
Photo of Christian Zimmermann
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 22 March 2024, the Ger­man Fe­deral Coun­cil ap­pro­ved the Me­dia­tion Com­mit­tee's com­pro­mise pro­po­sal on the Growth Op­por­tu­nities Act. As a re­pla­ce­ment for the ori­gi­nally in Ger­many plan­ned in­te­rest rate cap, which was re­mo­ved from the draft bill, new re­gu­la­ti­ons for cross-bor­der fi­nan­cial tran­sac­tions and ser­vices will the­re­fore be in­tro­du­ced from the 2024 tax pe­riod (Sec­tion 1 (3d) and (3e) For­eign Tran­sac­tions Tax Act (AStG)).

Sec­tion 1 (3d) AStG, as amen­ded by the Growth Op­por­tu­nities Act, is ex­tre­mely re­le­vant in prac­tice for the de­duc­tion of in­te­rest ex­pen­ses by in Ger­many lo­ca­ted com­pa­nies of mul­ti­na­tio­nal en­ter­pri­ses (in the fol­lo­wing: MNE) if the com­pany lo­ca­ted in Ger­many is the re­ci­pi­ent of fi­nan­cing pro­vi­ded from ab­road (in­bound fi­nan­cing). Sec­tion 1 (3d) AStG re­gu­la­tes the con­di­ti­ons un­der which in­bound fi­nan­cing that re­sults in (in­te­rest) ex­pen­ses for the Ger­man com­pany should not com­ply with the arm's length prin­ci­ple. The term fi­nan­cial tran­sac­tion is broadly de­fi­ned and, in ad­di­tion to loan re­la­ti­ons­hips, in­clu­des the use and pro­vi­sion of bor­ro­wed ca­pi­tal or in­stru­ments si­mi­lar to bor­ro­wed ca­pi­tal.

Pur­su­ant to Sec­tion 1 (3d) AStG, a fi­nan­cial tran­sac­tion is only at arm's length if the re­ci­pi­ent of the fi­nan­cing can cre­di­bly de­mons­trate that

  • he would have been able to ser­vice the debt for the ent­ire term of the fi­nan­cial tran­sac­tion from the out­set,
  • he has an eco­no­mi­cal need for the fi­nan­cing and
  • the debt is used for busi­ness pur­po­ses.

The terms "use for busi­ness pur­po­ses" and "eco­no­mi­cal need" are not de­fi­ned by law and leave plenty of scope for in­ter­pre­ta­tion. If the afo­re­men­tio­ned re­qui­re­ments are not met, the in­te­rest de­duc­tion is com­ple­tely de­nied.

Fur­ther­more, a fi­nan­cial tran­sac­tion is not at arm's length if the in­te­rest rate to be paid by the re­ci­pi­ent of the fi­nan­cing for a cross-bor­der fi­nan­cing re­la­ti­ons­hip with a re­la­ted party ex­ceeds the in­te­rest rate at which the com­pany could ob­tain fi­nan­cing from un­re­la­ted third par­ties ba­sed on the ra­ting for the cor­po­rate group. The in­te­rest de­duc­tion is the­re­fore li­mited to the group in­te­rest rate. In in­di­vi­dual ca­ses, the re­ci­pi­ent of the fi­nan­cing can prove that a dif­fe­rent ra­ting de­ri­ved from the group ra­ting com­plies with the arm's length prin­ci­ple. Howe­ver, the wording of the law does not cla­rify the ques­tion of how this proof should be pro­vi­ded in de­tail. Only the ex­planatory me­mo­ran­dum to the law re­fers to the pos­si­bi­lity of pro­vi­ding evi­dence by me­ans of an in­te­rest rate bench­mar­king study.

Ac­cor­ding to the wording of Sec­tion 1 (3d) sen­tence 1 AStG, only in­bound fi­nan­cing is co­vered. It is ques­tio­nable whe­ther the tax aut­ho­ri­ties will also ap­ply (or ac­cept) the spe­ci­fi­ca­tion of the arm's length prin­ci­ple to out­bound fi­nan­cing (e.g. do­mestic tax­payer grants a loan at an in­te­rest rate ba­sed on the cor­po­rate group ra­ting).

Fi­nally, with the in­tro­duc­tion of Sec­tion 1 (3e) AStG, there is a re­buttable pres­ump­tion in the case of in­tra-group fi­nan­cing ser­vices (e.g. li­qui­dity ma­nage­ment, bro­ke­ring of funds, cur­rency risk ma­nage­ment, etc.) that these are rou­tine ser­vices that are to be re­mu­nera­ted using the cost-plus me­thod.

The over­all im­pres­sion is that the new re­gu­la­ti­ons do not com­ply with Chap­ter X of the OECD Trans­fer Pri­cing Gui­de­lines in key points, de­spite the le­gis­la­tor's state­ments to the con­trary. Mo­re­over, the ex­planatory me­mo­ran­dum does not re­fer to the re­cent de­ci­si­ons of the Ger­man Fe­deral Fis­cal Court (BFH). Howe­ver, the BFH has re­fer­red to Chap­ter X of the OECD Trans­fer Pri­cing Gui­de­lines in se­veral of its re­cent de­ci­si­ons. These state­ments could have ser­ved as a point of re­fe­rence.

Recommended measures

In or­der to en­sure the de­duc­tibi­lity of in­te­rest ex­pen­ses, in Ger­many lo­ca­ted com­pa­nies of MNEs are well ad­vi­sed to do­cu­ment their abi­lity to ser­vice the debt at the time the fi­nan­cing is pro­vi­ded, par­ti­cu­larly in the case of in­bound fi­nan­cing wi­thin the group. In ad­di­tion, if agre­eing in­te­rest ra­tes that de­viate from the group in­te­rest rate, it is ad­visa­ble to pre­pare an in­te­rest rate bench­mar­king study as proof of ap­pro­pria­ten­ess - as also sta­ted in the ex­planatory me­mo­ran­dum to the Growth Op­por­tu­nities Act. RSM Eb­ner Stolz will be happy to ad­vise you on the de­ter­mi­na­tion and do­cu­men­ta­tion of debt ca­pa­city ana­ly­sis and the pre­pa­ra­tion of in­te­rest rate bench­mar­king stu­dies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Christian Zimmermann
Christian Zimmermann
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More