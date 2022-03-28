Germany:
Globale Mindeststeuer Setzt Neue Leitplanken
28 March 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Die globale Mindeststeuer soll ab 2023 multinationale
Unternehmen mit einem Mindeststeuersatz von 15 Prozent belegen. Die
Umsetzung der Mustervorschriften von OECD und EU ist für
Unternehmen mit einem hohen administrativen Aufwand verbunden.
Zudem ergeben sich Folgen für Unternehmenstransaktionen. Was
jetzt zu beachten ist, erläutern unsere Steuerrechts-Experten
Jens-Uwe Hinder und Jenny Broekmann in der Börsenzeitung.
