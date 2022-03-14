As the Global Minimum Tax Rules ("Pillar 2") comes into force on January 1, 2023, it is now imperative for affected multinational entities to act quickly in order to implement the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development ("OECD") and EU requirements in a timely manner, and to avoid possible sanctions. The administrative effort and fiscal consequences should not be underestimated. In the Handelsblatt Steuerboard, Dr. Jens-Uwe Hinder and Dr. Jenny Broekmann comment on the effects of the global minimum taxation on German group companies.

Read the full article (in German).

Originally published by Handelsblatt

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved