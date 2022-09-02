Soziale Netzwerke und Video-Plattformen werden immer meinungsmächtiger. Christoph Wagner sieht sie in der Verantwortung, auch der öffentlichen Meinungsbildung zu dienen und plädiert in der Legal Tribune Online für eine positive soziale Medienordnung. Mehr dazu lesen Sie hier.

Legal Tribune Online

Because of the generality of this update, the information provided herein may not be applicable in all situations and should not be acted upon without specific legal advice based on particular situations.

© Morrison & Foerster LLP. All rights reserved