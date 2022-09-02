ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Germany

Ads & Brands Law Digest: August 2022 Lewis Silkin Welcome to the August 2022 edition of our Digest, covering legal and regulatory developments from the last few weeks relevant to advertising, marketing and brand-owning businesses.

Yazılım Sektöründe Kaynak Kodların Korunması; Kaynak Kod Escrow Sözleşmeleri Canpolat Legal Günümüzde dijital dönüşümle beraber normalde analog şekilde yürüyen iş süreçleri dahi dijitalleşmiş; en kritik altyapılardan en basit iş süreçlerine...

Düsseldorf Regional Court On Unfair E-mail Advertising Of Broker Services Oppenhoff & Partner The Düsseldorf Regional Court has ruled that, under certain circumstances, an insurance broker must accept being attributed with the unfair conduct of an advertising agency commissioned...

Gambling And Betting In Turkish Law Ozdagistanli Ekici Avukatlik Ortakliği Gambling is defined as "games that are performed for profit and in which profit and loss depend on luck" in the Turkish Penal Code and is regulated within the scope of crimes against the community and public morality.

Nordic Company Buys Norse-Based Mythology Marks & Clerk Swedish game firm the Embracer Group has acquired Middle-earth Enterprises, the holding company that controls a huge amount of Tolkien-based intellectual property...