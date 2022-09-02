Germany:
Für Eine Positive Soziale Medienordnung
02 September 2022
Morrison & Foerster LLP
Soziale Netzwerke und Video-Plattformen werden immer
meinungsmächtiger. Christoph Wagner sieht sie in der
Verantwortung, auch der öffentlichen Meinungsbildung zu dienen
und plädiert in der Legal Tribune Online für eine
positive soziale Medienordnung. Mehr dazu lesen Sie hier.
Legal Tribune Online
