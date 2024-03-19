European Union:
A&M Germany: Valuation Insights
19 March 2024
Alvarez & Marsal
Special industry spotlight on Renewable Energies in Europe
We analyze the impact of external shocks on the pricing level of
Renewable Energy stocks in Europe.
Find out more in our latest newsletter, where we also
explore:
- Reasons for the downward trend of the price for taking equity
risk in Germany.
- Which sectors are seeing the highest value growth in
Germany?
- A comparative sector analysis of US vs. German pricing
levels.
- Premia paid in European M&A transactions by industry.
Download the full results of A&M Germany
Valuation Insights.
Originally Published 6 March 2024
