Discover your key obligations as an employer, based on headcount

Create a report setting out your obligations in 30+ countries, derived from the number of employees you have. Your report may cover obligations to do with occupational health & safety, collective dismissals, representation and consultation, discrimination, etc.

This is how it works:

select a country

tell us how many employees you have

download your key obligations*

*Note: the employee-number thresholds in this report are based on data we have collected, but we this may not be a complete picture of an employer's key obligations in any given country. It should be understood as no more than a useful starting point and quick guide. In addition, the thresholds that apply to your business may be affected by specific factors relating to your particular operation, such as how you count the number of workers you have, the number of establishments in the country and other specifics. Before acting on any of the above information, please therefore seek legal advice. The data provided in this tool is accurate as at 22 September 2021.

What headcount can tell you about your obligations

In this episode, Alexander Ulrich of our German firm, Kliemt HR Lawyers, explains all about our new digital tool, which enables employers to find what legal obligations they have based on their employee headcount. It turns out that headcount matters for lots of reasons: health & safety, trade unions and redundancies, for example. You can choose any of 30+ countries, tell the system how many employees you have – and it will tell you what you are required by to do law. Alexander sets out the details.

