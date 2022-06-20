Oppenhoff has advised Schoofs Immobilien GmbH Frankfurt on the conclusion of a forward deal with the Irish investment fund manager Greenman and its Greenman Open fund. The shopping complex that is the subject matter of the contract is currently being built on an approx. 20,000 m² site at the foot of Montabaur Castle. This is the third and final property being sold by Schoofs within the context of a project development framework agreement with Greenman by way of an asset deal. The project volume of the framework agreement was 95.5 million euro.

Schoofs Immobilien GmbH Frankfurt, based in Neu-Isenburg, specialises in planning and developing properties for the food retail sector. Its portfolio also includes residential and commercial buildings, quarters, mixed-use properties, specialist stores, and DIY and home improvement stores. Since the late 1980s, the company has developed and constructed approximately 200 supermarkets and commercial buildings.

Greenman Investments is a market leader in sector-specific real estate fund management. The funds invest exclusively in grocery stores and food warehouses in Germany.

The Oppenhoff team, led by Dr. Stefanie Minzenmay and Dr. Gregor Seikel, included Marvin Rochner (all Real Estate Law), Dr. Gunnar Knorr and Hanjo Prondzinski (Taxes).

Oppenhoff most recently advised Schoofs on the sale of the prestigious project "Fünf-Häuser-Quartier" near Frankfurt, the sale of the Rastal Centre and the sale of six food markets. Oppenhoff's real estate sector group regularly advises leading companies in the hotel, retail and real estate industry, financial investors, family offices and companies with large real estate portfolios as well as other project participants.

