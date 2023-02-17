ARTICLE

Market and competition analyses pursue various purposes: from an overview of the activities of competitors in different markets to decision support for management.

To support companies in positioning and strategic alignment in the field of autonomous driving, we regularly publish our "P3 AD Market Insights" regularly free of charge.

In this document we analyze global AD value creation networks using 6-layer (MaaS), 5-layer (Goods Transport) and 4-layer (Private Ownership) approaches.

Based on their core business, we identify strategic partnerships, investments or acquisitions of specific market players and place them in the level model.

In doing so, we focus on the North American, Chinese and European markets and consider MaaS, Private Ownership, and autonomous freight transport separately. Furthermore, we provide company-related news, claimed Level 4 targets, individual P3 assessments and much more.

All insights are based on publicly available sources. Project knowledge or other non-publicly available information is not considered in the context of these market insights. Furthermore, the image rights of all logos or images shown here are held by the respective companies.

What you'll find in this issue:

We analyze 38 Mobility-as-a-Service...

...23 Private Ownership...

... and 30 autonomous goods transport companies (TaaS/CaaS, Carrier-owned)

Overview of MaaS, Private Ownership & goods transport use cases

Focus on autonomous mobility core markets North America, China, and Europe

Identification of partnerships, investments, and acquisitions along the layer model – for each player

Latest company-specific news, claimed Level 4 targets and a P3 assessment of each company

