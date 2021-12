ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Transport from Germany

Keep Your Eyes On The (Rules Of) The Road BLM According to a 2021 study by Rooster Insurance, 46.6 per cent of drivers have never refreshed their knowledge of the Highway Code.

E-scooter ‘Grey Area' Creates Fraud Potential BLM Claims figures for e-scooter collisions are trickling in, but the grey area surrounding the categorisation of this vehicle could open the gates to potential fraud.

DfT: "We Are Not Yet Able To Fully Assess The Quality Of The E-Scooter Data" BLM It is likely that this limited data release might be the only data we see from DfT before it publishes much more detailed analysis of the various e-scooter trials some time next year.

Can The Rights Arising From A Registered IDERA Be Restricted By A Warrant Of Prohibitory Injunction? Ganado Advocates In its judgment delivered on the 8 November 2021, in the names of Air X Charter Limited and Air X Aircraft Finance I Limited vs. (1) Firm Mamo TCV Advocates as Deputy Curators acting on behalf of Avmax

Who Will Be Responsible For Container Demurrage Under Turkish Law? The Shipper Or The Consignee? AKT Law In a sea carriage arrangement, who bears responsibility for a claim for container demurrage that occurs at a discharge port under Turkish law?