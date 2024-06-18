LD Hamburg, 4 June 2024, Procedural Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_54/2023

1. Key takeaways

In relation to the proprietor of a European patent there is a rebuttable presumption pursuant to R. 5(a) and (c) that the person shown in the patent register is the actual proprietor of the patent

Nevertheless, the person shown in the register can be ordered to produce evidence according to R. 190 RoP in order to demonstrate their standing to sue

The power of authorization for the assignment of the patent-in-suit was challenged by the defendants. Even if the defendants have not been able to provide any tangible evidence regarding the lack of authorization, the court asked the plaintiff to provide further evidence in this regard. Since the defendants are completely excluded from the decision-making process within the company and group of the plaintiff, they must be entitled to be provided with those resolutions to which the plaintiff referred to in the proceedings themselves.

2. Division

Local Division Hamburg

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_54/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and Counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Claimant: Avago Technologies International Sales Pte. Limited (Singapore, SG)

Defendant:

Tesla Germany GmbH (Berlin, DE),

Tesla Manufacturing Brandenburg SE (Grünheide (Mark), DE)

6. Patent(s)

EP 1 612 910

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 190 RoP

