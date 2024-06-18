LD Munich, 12 June 2024, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_54/2024

Key takeaways
Change of language of proceedings upon (unobjected) request
In the absence of an objection from the opposing party, the language of the proceedings shall be changed from German to English, i.e. the language in which the patent at issue has been granted.
There was no request that existing pleadings and other documents should be translated.
Division
Local Division Munich
UPC number
UPC_CFI_54/2024
Type of proceedings
Infringement action
Parties
Claimant: Headwater Research LLC (Tyler, TX, USA)
Defendant:
- Samsung Electronics GmbH (Schalbach/Taunus, DE)
- Samsung Electronics France, S.A.S. (Saint-Ouen-Sur-Seine, FR)
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon, KR)
Patent(s)
EP 2 391 947
Body of legislation / Rules
R. 323 RoP
