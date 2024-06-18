ARTICLE
18 June 2024

LD Munich, 12 June 2024, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_54/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore
Change of language of proceedings upon (unobjected) request...
Germany Intellectual Property
Photo of Philipp Bovenkamp
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Key takeaways

Change of language of proceedings upon (unobjected) request

In the absence of an objection from the opposing party, the language of the proceedings shall be changed from German to English, i.e. the language in which the patent at issue has been granted.

There was no request that existing pleadings and other documents should be translated.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_54/2024

Type of proceedings

Infringement action

Parties

Claimant: Headwater Research LLC (Tyler, TX, USA)

Defendant:

  • Samsung Electronics GmbH (Schalbach/Taunus, DE)
  • Samsung Electronics France, S.A.S. (Saint-Ouen-Sur-Seine, FR)
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon, KR)

Patent(s)

EP 2 391 947

Body of legislation / Rules

R. 323 RoP

To view the full article click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Philipp Bovenkamp
Philipp Bovenkamp
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More