LD Munich, 12 June 2024, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_54/2024

Change of language of proceedings upon (unobjected) request...

Key takeaways

In the absence of an objection from the opposing party, the language of the proceedings shall be changed from German to English, i.e. the language in which the patent at issue has been granted.

There was no request that existing pleadings and other documents should be translated.

Division

Local Division Munich

UPC number

UPC_CFI_54/2024

Type of proceedings

Infringement action

Parties

Claimant: Headwater Research LLC (Tyler, TX, USA)

Defendant:

Samsung Electronics GmbH (Schalbach/Taunus, DE)

Samsung Electronics France, S.A.S. (Saint-Ouen-Sur-Seine, FR)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Suwon, KR)

Patent(s)

EP 2 391 947

Body of legislation / Rules

R. 323 RoP

