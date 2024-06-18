LD Mannheim, 13 June 2024, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_219/2023

Extension of time limit (only) for response to redacted FRAND submission...

Key takeaways

Extension of time limit (only) for response to redacted FRAND submission

Claimant filed its reply brief with heavily redactions re. the FRAND part. Hence, upon Defendant's request the deadline for filing its rejoinder brief was extended as it relates to these redactions. However, as the parts re. infringement and validity of the patent were not redacted, the deadline for the rejoinder brief in view of these aspects was not extended.

The court reserves the right to limit the subject-matter of the oral hearing to the technical aspects of the case and to postpone a hearing on FRAND.

Division

Local Division Mannheim

UPC number

UPC_CFI_219/2023

Type of proceedings

Infringement Action and Counterclaim for Revocation

Parties

Claimant: Panasonic Holding Corporation (Osaka, JP)

Defendants:

Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH (Düsseldorf, DE),

Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S. (Boulogne-Billancourt, FR),

Xiaomi Technology Italy, S.R.L. (Milano, IT),

Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V. (Den Haag, NL),

Odiporo GmbH (Willich, DE),

Shamrock Mobile GmbH (Willich, DE)

Patent(s)

EP 2568724

Body of legislation / Rules

R. 29 RoP, R. 262A RoP

