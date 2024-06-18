LD Mannheim, 13 June 2024, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_219/2023

Key takeaways
Extension of time limit (only) for response to redacted FRAND submission
Claimant filed its reply brief with heavily redactions re. the FRAND part. Hence, upon Defendant's request the deadline for filing its rejoinder brief was extended as it relates to these redactions. However, as the parts re. infringement and validity of the patent were not redacted, the deadline for the rejoinder brief in view of these aspects was not extended.
The court reserves the right to limit the subject-matter of the oral hearing to the technical aspects of the case and to postpone a hearing on FRAND.
Division
Local Division Mannheim
UPC number
UPC_CFI_219/2023
Type of proceedings
Infringement Action and Counterclaim for Revocation
Parties
Claimant: Panasonic Holding Corporation (Osaka, JP)
Defendants:
- Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH (Düsseldorf, DE),
- Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S. (Boulogne-Billancourt, FR),
- Xiaomi Technology Italy, S.R.L. (Milano, IT),
- Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V. (Den Haag, NL),
- Odiporo GmbH (Willich, DE),
- Shamrock Mobile GmbH (Willich, DE)
Patent(s)
EP 2568724
Body of legislation / Rules
R. 29 RoP, R. 262A RoP
