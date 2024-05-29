ARTICLE
29 May 2024

LD Mannheim, May 06, 2024, Order On Separation Of Proceedings, UPC_CFI_ 218/2023, UPC_CFI_219/2023 Und UPC_CFI_223/2023

Germany Intellectual Property
1. Key takeaways

Pursuant to R. 303.2 RoP, the court may order that proceedings initiated in relation to several defendants be heard in separate proceedings if such separation is appropriate and necessary.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_ 218/2023 ORD_25617/2024; UPC_CFI_ 219/2023 ORD_25614/2024;

UPC_CFI_ 223/2023 ORD_25608/2024

4. Type of proceedings

R. 303(2) RoP, Order on separation of proceedings

R. 275(2) RoP, Service deemed to have been effected

5. Parties

Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Defendants:

  1. Xiaomi Inc.
  2. Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd
  3. Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH
  4. Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S
  5. Xiaomi Technology Italy S.R.L
  6. Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V.
  7. Xiaomi H.K. Limited
  8. Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.
  9. Odiporo GmbH
  10. Shamrock Mobile GmbH

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 096 315; EP 2 568 724; EP 2 207 270

7. Jurisdictions

UPC

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 303(2) RoP, R. 275(2) RoP

