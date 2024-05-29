1. Key takeaways
Pursuant to R. 303.2 RoP, the court may order that proceedings initiated in relation to several defendants be heard in separate proceedings if such separation is appropriate and necessary.
2. Division
LD Mannheim
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_ 218/2023 ORD_25617/2024; UPC_CFI_ 219/2023 ORD_25614/2024;
UPC_CFI_ 223/2023 ORD_25608/2024
4. Type of proceedings
R. 303(2) RoP, Order on separation of proceedings
R. 275(2) RoP, Service deemed to have been effected
5. Parties
Claimant: Panasonic Holdings Corporation
Defendants:
- Xiaomi Inc.
- Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co. Ltd
- Xiaomi Technology Germany GmbH
- Xiaomi Technology France S.A.S
- Xiaomi Technology Italy S.R.L
- Xiaomi Technology Netherlands B.V.
- Xiaomi H.K. Limited
- Xiaomi Communications Co., Ltd.
- Odiporo GmbH
- Shamrock Mobile GmbH
6. Patent(s)
EP 3 096 315; EP 2 568 724; EP 2 207 270
7. Jurisdictions
UPC
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 303(2) RoP, R. 275(2) RoP
To view the full article click here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.