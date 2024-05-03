1. Key takeaways

Change of language of the proceedings into the language in which the patent was granted

The decision whether or not to change the language of the proceedings into the language in which the patent was granted shall be determined with regard to the respective interests at stake that has to be weighted, without it being necessary to constitute a disproportionate disadvantage. A fairness issue can occur if one party compared to the other(s), is remarkably disadvantaged by the conditions in which it has to organize its defence due to the language of the proceedings. Inconvenience and costs incurred in the event of parallel related proceedings in different languages is not sufficient to allow the requested change pursuant to R. 323 RoP.

2. Division

LD Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_410/2023

4. Type of proceedings

infringement action

5. Parties

Advanced Bionics AG, Advanced Bionics GmbH, Advanced Bionics Sarl, MED-EL Elektromedizinische Geräte Gesellschaft m.b.H.

6. Patent(s)

EP4074373

European Patent with unitary effect

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 49(5) UPCA, R. 323 RoP

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.