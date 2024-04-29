Simultanous interpretation in both directions is available for representatives who do not speak the language of the procedure.

Simultanous interpretation is available to the extent deemed appropriate (Art. 51.2 UPCA). Representatives whose language skills suffice to plead in the procedural language may not use simultanous interpretation.

No prior request for simultanous interpretation needs to be lodged if a party wishes to instruct interpreters at its own expense.

If a party did not file a request for simultanous interpretation within the term stipulated in R 109.1 RoP or if the judge rapporteur refused such a request, such party may still engage interpreters at its own expense (R 109.4 RoP). In this case, the registry is to be informed accordingly at least two weeks prior to the oral hearing.

1. Division

Dusseldorf Local Division

2. UPC number

UPC_CFI_463/2023

3. Type of proceedings

Application for provisional measures

4. Parties

10x Genomics Inc.

Curio Bioscience Inc.

5. Patent(s)

EP 2 697 391

6. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 109 RoP, Art. 51.2 UPCA

