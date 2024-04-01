ARTICLE

1. Key takeaways

Postponement of the start of a deadline until conclusion of secrecy protection proceedings according to R. 262A RoP is not compatible with the urgent nature of proceedings for provisional measures

As made clear in procedural order ORD_8568/2024, none of the deadlines in such proceedings for provisional measures can be extended in view of the timely date of the oral hearing.

2.Division

LD Düsseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_463/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Application for provisional measures

5. Parties

Applicant: 10x Genomics, Inc.

Respondent: Curio Bioscience Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 697 391 B1

7. Jurisdictions

Place jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 9.3(a) RoP

