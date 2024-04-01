1. Key takeaways
Postponement of the start of a deadline until conclusion of secrecy protection proceedings according to R. 262A RoP is not compatible with the urgent nature of proceedings for provisional measures
As made clear in procedural order ORD_8568/2024, none of the deadlines in such proceedings for provisional measures can be extended in view of the timely date of the oral hearing.
2.Division
LD Düsseldorf
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_463/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Application for provisional measures
5. Parties
Applicant: 10x Genomics, Inc.
Respondent: Curio Bioscience Inc.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 697 391 B1
7. Jurisdictions
Place jurisdictions
8. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 9.3(a) RoP
To view the full article, click here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.