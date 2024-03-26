1. Key takeaways

Order of a confidentiality regime step-by-step from uploading the document to the decision and any requests for access to the file

The regime reflects the interest – typically arising from the provision in license agreements that the contract may only be produced upon a court order – that the respective licence agreement partner shall be involved into the proceedings and its confidentiality regime prior to any production in the court proceedings. The regime makes an order under Rule 190 RoP unnecessary for the time being.

Typically, there is a recognisable need for confidentiality of business-related information contained in licence agreements.

If an order under Rule 190 RoP is not appropriate for the time being, any documents to be produced can be submitted by means of Rule 9 RoP in conjunction with Rules 262/262A RoP.

2. Division

Local Division Mannheim

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_210/2023

4. Parties

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

5. Patent(s)

EP 2 568 724

6. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 9 RoP, Rules 190/191 RoP, Rules 262/262A RoP

7. Cited orders

LD Düsseldorf, February 14, 2024, Order No. 8075/2024, App_7937/2024 regarding ACT_590953/2023 = UPC_CFI_463/2023

