1. Key takeaways
Example of exercise of the case management powers of the court under R. 334 RoP.
A videoconference with the parties can be designated a separate hearing under Rule 334(d) RoP, which does not preclude an interim conference under Rule 35(b) RoP.
2. Division
Local Division Munich
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_9/2023
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement Action
5. Parties
Claimant: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
Defendant: NETGEAR Deutschland GmbH; Netgear Inc.; Netgear International Limited
6. Patent(s)
EP3611989
7. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 336 RoP; R. 334 RoP, R. 105 RoP
