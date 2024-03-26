1. Key takeaways

Example of exercise of the case management powers of the court under R. 334 RoP.

A videoconference with the parties can be designated a separate hearing under Rule 334(d) RoP, which does not preclude an interim conference under Rule 35(b) RoP.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_9/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement Action

5. Parties

Claimant: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Defendant: NETGEAR Deutschland GmbH; Netgear Inc.; Netgear International Limited

6. Patent(s)

EP3611989

7. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 336 RoP; R. 334 RoP, R. 105 RoP

