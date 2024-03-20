1. Key takeaways

A party has to substantiate why specific persons should receive access to confidential information according to R. 262A RoP

According to R. 262A.6 RoP, the number of persons receiving access to confidential information of the other party shall be no greater than necessary. This does not necessarily include the entire team of lawyers and other representatives. Also the party has to substantiate why a specific natural person of the party should receive access.

2. Division

LD Dusseldorf

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_463/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Application for provisional measures

5. Parties

10x Genomics, Inc. vs. Curio Bioscience Inc.

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 697 391 B1

7. Jurisdictions

Application for protection of confidential information in proceedings re. provisional measures

8. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262A RoP

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.