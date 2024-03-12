1. Key takeaways

Decision against bifurcation before closure of written procedure

The Local Division The Hague decided to hear both the infringement action and the counterclaim for revocation (Art. 33(3)(a) UPCA) and not to bifurcate. This desicsion was taken before the closure of the written procedure (R. 37.2 RoP) for practical reasons. The decision was in conformity with the preferences of both parties. A joint hearing of the infringement action and the counterclaim was considered to be appropriate in particular for reasons of procedural expediency and avoiding the risk of delay that might be involved with bifurcating. The decision also found it preferable because it allows both issues – validity and infringement – to be decided on the basis of a uniform interpretation of the patent by the same panel composed of the same judges.

2. Division

LD The Hague

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_239/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Infringement action and counterclaim for revocation

5. Parties

Plant-e Knowledge B.V. and Plant-e B.V. vs Arkyne Technologies S.L.

6. Patent(s)

EP2137782

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 33(3)(a) UPCA, R. 37.2 RoP and R. 264 RoP

