1. Key takeaways

Penalty payment does not require a further court order

In the event of violations of orders under Art. 62 UPCA, a penalty payment may be imposed without a further court enforcement order in accordance with Art. 82 (4) UPC

The requirements for the imposition of penalty payments are exhaustively regulated in Art. 82 para. 4 UPCA;

Further requirements stipulated in the law of the Contracting Member States are not to be taken into account in this respect

Rule 118.8 RoP does not apply to orders under Art. 62 UPCA

Requirements for an offering according to Art. 25 (a) UPCA

The term "offering" in Art. 25 (a) covers each action in the territorial scope of the patent in question which, in its objective understanding, submits the object to demand for purchase in externally recognizable manner.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_2/2023, ACT_459746/2023, App_577241/2023

4. Type of proceedings

Enforcement proceedings relating to action for provisional measures

5. Parties

10x Genomics, Inc. and President and Fellows of Harvard

College (Claimant)

NanoString Technologies Inc., NanoString Technologies Germany

GmbH and NanoString Technologies

Netherlands B.V. (Respondent)

6. Patent(s)

EP 4 108 782

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Art. 62 UPCA

Art. 82 (4) UPCA

Rule 118 RoP

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.